Booya season in Minnesota
Booya expert, Melissa Westman, who has been serving booya for 27 years, joins Minnesota Live to share some of her wisdom.
Recipe:
Sweet Melissa’s Booya – One Big Pot (5 Gallons) maybe 2 (8 -10 Gallons)
Ingredients:
Oxtails – cut – 10 pounds – usually 3 packages
Chicken 1 Family size boneless breasts and 1 Family size boneless thighs
Crushed Tomatoes – 2 12oz cans
1 5lb bag of carrots peeled and cut
2 bags of celery – cut
1 5lb bag of onions – cut usually quarter size
3 cans of Green Beans
3 cans of Wax Beans
5 cans of Cream Corn
2 bags of frozen peas
2 bags of frozen bags corn
Salt
1 jar of whole allspice
1 jar of bay leaves
Put the spices in. Usually 2 – 3 crush the bay leaves and add whole allspice together. They will permeate in the Booya while cooking
Instructions
Soak the oxtails overnight in water to get the blood out
Drain blood and boil oxtails with ½ cup of salt by themselves for a few hours until scum is boiled off.
Add chicken to boil
Add spice balls
Add onions, celery and carrots
Boil until chicken starts to shred
Add Tomatoes
Boil and liberally add salt
Stir
Add Beans
Add peas and corn. Salt to taste.
Boil liberally add salt
Stir
Oxtails will fall off bone. Usually keep bone in for flavor until marrow/knuckles is falling off
If it’s too thick add water. Also use the veggie juice for flavor.
Debone the Booya
Lastly, add Cream Corn