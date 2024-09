Big Innovation Lab

There are many resources for entrepreneurs who want to start a new company, but what about for startups that already have some momentum? President and CEO of Big Innovation Lab joins Chris and Megan with some resources for those aspiring businesses. For more information about Big Innovation Lab, click here.

Plus – she shares products from previous cohorts, that you can find!

• Vuefinder Optical

• Coccinella

• Cuddigan Leather