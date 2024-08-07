All about lavender
Lavender is a very versatile plant that can be found in so many things. Laurie Crowell shows us how to use the herb in some of your recipes, including a simple lemon posset.
Lavender Lemon Posset
2 C heavy whipping cream
1 tsp lavender buds
1/2 C granulated sugar
1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste
zest of one lemon
6 TB lemon juice
In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, lavender buds, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.
Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.
Add the lemon juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently
Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.
Pour into cups/dishes works as well)
Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.