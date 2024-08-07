All about lavender

Lavender is a very versatile plant that can be found in so many things. Laurie Crowell shows us how to use the herb in some of your recipes, including a simple lemon posset.

Lavender Lemon Posset

2 C heavy whipping cream

1 tsp lavender buds

1/2 C granulated sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla bean paste

zest of one lemon

6 TB lemon juice



In a medium saucepan over medium heat, stir together cream, lavender buds, sugar, vanilla bean paste and lemon zest.

Bring to a gentle boil and cook stirring pretty constantly for 5 minutes.

Add the lemon juice and simmer for another 3 minutes. Stir frequently

Remove from heat and let cool 5 minutes.

Pour into cups/dishes works as well)

Refrigerate at least 3 hours up to overnight to set.