Advice for buying prime at the butcher shop

Teena Anderson, owner of Anoka Meat and Sausage, shares advice for selecting the perfect cut of prime rib, along with recipes for cooking it at home.

Related link:

Anoka Meat and Sausage

Bone-In Prime Rib

6-7 lb bone in rib roast (3 bones)

Salt

Black Pepper

Preheat the oven to convection roast to 450°F.

Allow the prime rib roast to sit at room temperature for 1 hour, pat dry with paper towels and generously season beef with salt and pepper.

Set prime rib fat side up on a rack elevated above a baking or roasting pan.

Cook uncovered for 20 minutes.

Reduce heat to 325°F and cook uncovered 1.5 – 2 hours until the internal temperature is 125°F as the internal beef temperature will rise for another 5 – 10 minutes after removing it from the oven.

Rest 10 – 15 minutes before slicing.

Serve with au jus & horseradish sour cream sauce.

Boneless Prime Rib Recipe

Prepare as above except you want to put the boneless roast in your oven for 15 minutes at 500°. Then, set your oven to 300° and cook your meat for 10-12 minutes per pound for a rare roast, 13-14 minutes per pound for medium rare, or 14-15 minutes per pound for medium well.

You’ll need to use a meat thermometer to ensure that your roast reaches the correct internal temperature; 120° for rare, 130° for medium rare, 140° for medium, or 150° for medium well. Don’t open the oven during cooking!