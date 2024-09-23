2 Hungry Daughters talks Fall Snacks

It’s apple season! Local mom of 2 Hungry Daughters blog, Lisa Arnason, joins Minnesota Live with some easy and delicious fall snack ideas.

Related Links:

2 Hungry Daughters Blog

Caramel Apple Bark

Ingredients:

4 Granny smith apples, cubed

2 Cups of chocolate chips

1/2 Jar of caramel sauce

2 Cups of pretzels, crushed

Directions

1. Line a small baking sheet with parchment paper

2. Melt chocolate chips and pour over the parchment paper

3. Cover with cubed apples and crushed pretzels

4. Top with caramel sauce

5. Freeze for at least an hour

6. Break up & enjoy!

Peanut Butter Pretzel Bites

Ingredients:

handful of waffle pretzels (24)

1 cup of peanut butter

2 blocks of chocolate candy coating

sprinkles

Directions:

1. Place waffle pretzels on parchment paper

2. Add a dollop of peanut butter to each pretzel

3. Top with another pretzel to make a sandwich

4. Set them aside once you have made an amount you like

5. Melt chocolate

6. Dunk half of the peanut butter pretzels into the chocolate and cover with sprinkles

7. Once all of the pretzels have been dipped, place them in the fridge until all the chocolate is firm

8. For the best results, keep them in the fridge in an airtight container.

9. Enjoy!

Apple Snack Cups

Ingredients

2-4 graham crackers

1 apple, diced

2-4 tbsp apple sauce

whipped cream for topping

Directions:

1. Crush graham crackers into crumbs using a plastic bag and add to the bottom of serving cups

2. Dice apple and place on top of the graham crackers

3. Next, add a dollop of apple sauce to each cup and top with whipped cream 4. Enjoy!