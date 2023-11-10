11/10 What’s Happening this Weekend
Minnesota Live Executive Producer Mike Marcotte joins Minnesota Live with events happening all around the state that are for honoring those who have served and fun things happening this weekend.
Deals:
- Target is giving 10% off purchases to veterans, active military members and their spouses and children twice between now and Saturday.
- Applebee’s is offering a free meal on Saturday at select locations.
- Chili’s will give a free meal to veterans at participating locations on Saturday.
- Red Robin is offering a complimentary Big Tavern Burger to veterans and active military members on Saturday.
- Sport Clips is offering free haircuts to veterans and active military members on Saturday at select locations.
