The race for the White House: Biden gives first campaign speech of 2024

President Joe Biden gave his first campaign speech of the new year on Friday in Pennsylvania, framing the race as a critical battle for democracy.

His speech and a new advertisement launched by his campaign come on the third anniversary of the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

“There’s something dangerous happening in America. There’s an extremist movement that does not share the basic beliefs of our democracy,” Biden said.

Meanwhile, Republican presidential candidates like former United Nations Ambassador Nikki Haley and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis are in Iowa ahead of the caucuses, which are less than two weeks.

“Donald Trump is running for his issues,” DeSantis said. “Nikki Haley is running for her donor’s issues. I’m running for your issues.”

“There’s a reason 75% of Americans don’t want a Trump-Biden rematch, they are tired. They want to see something going forward,” Haley said.

But in the latest polls, the two Republican candidates are still trailing Trump, who is also campaigning in Iowa, by a wide margin.

Many of Trump’s campaign events in 2024 are expected to collide with numerous court dates during this election year after he was charged in four criminal cases in 2023. Also on Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court said it will decide whether states can keep Trump off ballots.