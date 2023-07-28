Minnesota House Republicans call for special session on marijuana days before legalization

A group of state lawmakers is calling for a special session on recreational marijuana just days before the legislation will take effect.

Friday, 20 Minnesota House Republicans, including House Minority Leader Lisa Demuth, sent a letter to Gov. Tim Walz, Speaker of the House Melissa Hortman, and Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic calling for the special session.

In their letter, the lawmakers expressed concern that the recreational marijuana bill passed in May “effectively legalized marijuana for children.”

Their message comes four days before the law is set to go into effect on Aug. 1.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has reported extensively on the upcoming legalization of recreational marijuana for Minnesotans 21 and older. Click here to see that coverage.

While a special session seems highly unlikely, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS did reach out to Walz’s office for a reaction to the group’s letter and will update this story if a response is received.

Sen. Lindsey Port (DFL-Burnsville) issued a statement calling the request “outrageous” and “an attempt to use fearmongering and misinformation to stall the implementation of this bill.”