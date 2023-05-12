KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll: Full results on topics including legalizing marijuana, Social Security tax, sports betting and more
5 EYEWITNESS NEWS has spent the past few days breaking down the results of the latest KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll.
The results showed:
- Gov. Tim Walz is more popular with Minnesotans than the Minnesota Legislature.
- Minnesotans support paid family leave, bigger rebates, eliminating Social Security tax.
- Minnesotans back gun safety legislation by wide margins.
- Minnesotans support legalizing marijuana, sports betting.
See the full results of the poll below or by clicking here.