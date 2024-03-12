Jesse Ventura and Aaron Rodgers are RFK Jr.’s top running mate choices

A former Minnesota governor and a New York Jets quarterback are at the top of a presidential candidate’s list for running mates.

ABC News confirmed with Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Tuesday that he has Jesse Ventura and Aaron Rodgers at the top of his list of potential running mates.

Kennedy’s campaign manager told ABC News that he expects to pick his running mate in the coming weeks.

The 70-year-old anti-vaccine activist is running an independent bid for the White House.