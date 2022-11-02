CANDIDATE PROFILES: 2022 Minnesota State Auditor race

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS is tracking the candidates running in the 2022 midterm elections.

You can read about the candidates for Minnesota State Auditor via the candidate profiles below.

Julie Blaha (Dem)

Incumbent Julie Blaha is running as “an auditor for all Minnesotans.” According to her website, her priorities include holding local government spending accountable and protecting residents’ freedoms to make decisions in their own community. Her approach to the role of state auditor includes: examinations, support and analysis. Before becoming state auditor, Blaha was the first woman to hold the position of secretary-treasurer of the Minnesota AFL-CIO. Before that, she served as president of Anoka-Hennepin Education Minnesota. She also has over 10 years of experience as an educator.

Ryan Wilson (GOP)

Ryan Wilson says he promises to bring non-partisanship to the office of the state auditor and to serve all Minnesotans. According to his website, Wilson is also focused on ensuring accountability in government spending and keeping the government transparent. Wilson is the founder and former CEO of a global medical device research firm, and is also an attorney. Wilson said he is running for state auditor to strengthen local governments, communities and schools for today and future generations. He also said he decided to run for the role of auditor due to what he claims are recent frauds in the state’s safety-net programs.

Tim Davis (LMN)

Davis refers to himself as as “independence and accountability advocate.” His website states that his top priorities include: drug legalization, alternative energy and resources, population reduction and the right to die. He first ran for office in 1988. In 2002, he was the Green Party’s candidate for House of Representatives in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District. In 2012, Davis ran for U.S. Senate and was endorsed by the Libertarian Party. Davis says he also believes that public audits are the basis of government accountability.

Will Finn (GRP)

Finn is part of the Grassroots Party, which was established in 1986. The party’s website states that it is dedicated to personal freedom, justice, and peace. The Grassroots Party claims its main purpose is the total legalization of cannabis and pardoning of prisoners held on marijuana charges. The party claims it also works to uphold the Bill of Rights, repeal drug prohibition, restore civil liberties and environmental balance and ensure equality through the political process.

