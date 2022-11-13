Pending final vote counts and a shortened Georgia runoff, the 2022 elections have wrapped up.

Since campaigns began, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser has tracked the issues voters talked about and the platforms candidates ran on. Now, a new era – and perhaps a surprising one after Democrats in Minnesota and nationwide garnered more votes than expected – will begin.

Our political analysts joined Hauser after all their election cycle contributions to break down why certain candidates won and why others lost.

Learn what’s expected to come from newly elected and reelected officials in this week’s “At Issue.”