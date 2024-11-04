At Issue: Nov. 3 — Closing arguments from candidates, SurveyUSA poll analysis, battle for the House

The presidential candidates are making their closing arguments to voters across the seven battleground states. So are both running mates.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz has been in Arizona, Nevada, Georgia, and North Carolina over the weekend. He’ll be closer to home on Monday with stops across Wisconsin.

“At Issue” political analyst Ember Reichgott Junge also weighed in on our KSTP-TV/SurveyUSA poll, which is showing Harris up eight points in Minnesota.

And then there’s the battle for the Minnesota House.

“Both parties have vulnerable seats. Both parties are going to lose seats. However, I think in the end, it’ll be a wash. I think the house will remain just about where it is. With a four-seat democratic majority,” Reichgott Junge said.

There is also one special election in the Senate that will determine who controls that chamber, which is now tied 33-33.

For At Issue archives, CLICK HERE.