DFL endorses Sen. Amy Klobuchar for reelection

The DFL endorsed U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar for reelection at the 2024 DFL State Convention on Friday.

“Time and again, Senator Klobuchar has overcome partisan divisions in Washington to deliver for Minnesotans,” DFL Chairman Ken Martin said in a statement.

Klobuchar has been in office since 2007 and is seeking a fourth term.

Joe Fraser, a Republican candidate for the U.S. Senate, responded to Klobuchar’s endorsement and emphasized ending her streak in office, saying, “I am the only candidate in this race committed to defeating Klobuchar and getting our state back on track.”

Royce White, the GOP-endorsed candidate, responded with “I look forward to the debate.”