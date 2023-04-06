Craig, Smith announce infrastructure funds for Farmington

Thursday morning, two members of Minnesota’s U.S. Congressional delegation headed over to Farmington to celebrate a federal infrastructure investment.

U.S. Representative Angie Craig and U.S. Senator Tina Smith joined Farmington Mayor Joshua Hoyt and other local officials and community members at the Rambling River Center for the event.

While project specifics weren’t immediately provided, Smith and Craig say they’ve worked to get funds to make the Farmington community center more accessible and anticipate getting around $850,000 in federal funding to help do just that.

Click the video box above to watch Thursday’s event.