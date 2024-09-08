At Issue: Sept. 8 — Walz’s campaign trail, SurveyUSA results

At Issue: Sept. 8

This week on At Issue, Leah McLean breaks down Tim Walz’s campaign trail for the 2024 presidential race, new SurveyUSA results and more.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz attended a campaign event in Pennsylvania as he received a subpoena from Congress related to the Feeding Our Future fraud case.

Walz also attended the Minnesota State Fair on Sunday — his first time as a vice presidential candidate.

According to our exclusive new KSTP/SurveyUSA poll, Klobuchar leads Republican Royce White by 14 points, 50% to 36%, with 4% preferring another candidate and 11% undecided. In our last poll before the August primaries, Klobuchar had a 22-point lead over White.

The poll also showed that voters weren’t riveted by political conventions, but there’s major interest in the debate slated for Tuesday.

5 INVESTIGATES had a one-on-one interview with Minneapolis’ new Civil Rights Director, Michelle Phillips.

McLean sat down with former Communications Director for Gov. Pawlenty, Brian McClung, and former DFL State Senator, Ember Reichgott Junge, to discuss the subpoena on Walz for the Feeding Our Future case and SurveyUSA results.