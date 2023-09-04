At Issue: Sept. 3 — One-on-ones with interim U of M president, new Minnesota chief justice

Jeff Ettinger is the former Hormel CEO and congressional candidate selected by the University of Minnesota Board of Regents to serve as a temporary replacement for former President Joan Gabel.

But in a one-on-one interview this week, Ettinger made it clear he’ll be doing more than keeping the lights on in the president’s office.

And Republican leaders are calling on DFL lawmakers and Gov. Tim Walz to address the fallout from a new Minnesota law impacting how school resource officers can react when kids get out of line. Several law enforcement agencies across the state are pulling SROs out of schools over concerns about the new law.

The Minnesota Supreme Court has a new chief justice. After our interview with departing Chief Justice Lorie Gildea two weeks ago, her successor, Chief Justice Natalie Hudson, joins “At Issue” in the studio for a conversation on her new role.