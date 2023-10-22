At Issue: Oct. 22 — War in Israel protests, possible presidential run for Dean Phillips

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Dean Phillips’ potential presidential run, the ongoing House Speaker selection and the war in Israel are discussed.

Minnesota Congressman Dean Phillips is taking steps toward announcing his own campaign for president. According to reports, there are plans for Phillips to announce a presidential campaign at an event next Friday in Concord, New Hampshire.

Minnesota’s 6th District Congressman Tom Emmer is attempting to collect support for the position of House Speaker. Republicans dropped Jim Jordan as the nominee in a private meeting on Friday after his third and final attempt for the position. Emmer is currently the Republican party whip and reportedly has the support of former speaker Kevin McCarthy.

President Joe Biden addressed the nation from the Oval Office on Thursday about the war between Israel and Hamas, as well as the war between Russia and Ukraine. The president is asking for $105 billion in foreign aid, which would include $60 billion for Ukraine and $14 billion for Israel.

The violence in Israel has sparked protests around the world, including in Minnesota. A massive march in the Uptown neighborhood in Minneapolis took place last Sunday. In another demonstration, the Minnesota Jews Against Genocide delivered a letter to Senator Amy Klobuchar’s office demanding a ceasefire signed by 300 Jews living in Minnesota. On Wednesday, hundreds gathered on the steps of the state capitol to support peace in the region.

At Issue with Tom Hauser

Attorney General Keith Ellison’s office is trying to shut down several nonprofits linked to what he calls “the largest pandemic relief fraud scheme.” Ellison announced his office filed lawsuits against 23 nonprofits, with most of them linked to Feeding Our Future.

On political analysis, Annette Meeks and Brian Melendez discuss the ongoing struggle to select a new speaker in the House of Representatives, the war in Israel and the budget surplus in the state of Minnesota.