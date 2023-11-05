At Issue: Nov. 5 — President Biden visits Minnesota, Clean Slate Act

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the Minnesota Supreme Court case against Donald Trump, President Biden’s visit to Minnesota and the Clean Slate Act.

The Minnesota Supreme Court heard arguments in a lawsuit aimed at keeping former President Donald Trump’s name off the 2024 ballot. A group of voters in Minnesota are seeking to keep him from holding federal office again for his role in what they call an insurrection.

President Joe Biden was in Minnesota this week to highlight investments his administration is making in rural America. The president toured the Dutch Creek Family Farm near Northfield and during his visit, he announced $5 billion in new spending for everything from broadband technology to clean water.

A new study shows projected costs for Minnesota’s paid family and medical leave could be going up more than two years before it even begins. The actuarial study was commissioned by the state’s Department of Employment and Economic Development to monitor the projected cost of the program.

Some Minnesotans are getting a chance to clear their names. The Clean Slate Act is making it possible for people who have certain convictions removed from their records — those with non-violent offenses are eligible.

When lawmakers legalized recreational marijuana this year, they included millions of dollars to train special police “Drug Recognition Experts,” but the effectiveness of their expertise is in question everywhere marijuana is legal.

Later in the show, Brian McClung and Jeff Hayden join political analysis to discuss Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty, the MN Supreme Court case against Donald Trump and the potential St. Paul sales tax increase.