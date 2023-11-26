At Issue: Nov. 26 — Fairview Health-U of M partnership, Hopkins City Council race

The partnership between Fairview Health and the U of M, the Hopkins City Council race and the passing of Rosalynn Carter are covered in this week’s edition of At Issue.

This week, Fairview Health announced it will end its current partnership with the University of Minnesota. The first meeting between the two sides was held on Wednesday with many more to come as they figure out what happens next before the current agreement expires.

A recount of a very close City Council race in Hopkins was completed this week with one candidate doubling his margin of victory. Two candidates were separated by one vote before the recount began and even before the recount was completed, both of the candidates said they would accept the results of the election because they have trust in the process.

This week, Ilhan Omar stopped by the Native American Community Clinic in Minneapolis to celebrate the million dollars she says she secured to expand their clinic and housing.

People around the world are remembering former First Lady Rosalynn Carter this week. The 96-year-old died in her Georgia home last Sunday after a battle with dementia. She was established as a champion of women’s rights and mental health care, with former President Jimmy Carter calling her “an equal partner in everything he accomplished.”

At Issue with Tom Hauser

Six designs are finalists to be the next Minnesota state flag. The State Emblem’s Redesign Commission narrowed down the finalists from more than 2,600 public submissions. All six designs feature the symbol of the North Star. The five finalists were also chosen for the state seal.

Later in the show, Ilhan Omar speaks one-on-one with Tom Hauser about her challengers in the 2024 primary race and her comments on the Israel-Hamas war. Then, Ember Reichgott-Junge joins Political Analysis to discuss next year’s primary races and the Fairview Health and U of M partnership.