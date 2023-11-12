At Issue: Nov. 12 — Minneapolis and St. Paul City Council results, history made in St. Louis Park

Tom Hauser covers the Minneapolis and St. Paul City Council elections, a historic election in St. Louis Park and the sales tax increases in the metro on this week’s edition of At Issue.

The challenge to former President Donald Trump’s presence on Minnesota’s 2024 ballot has been rejected — at least for now. A group of Minnesota voters filed to petition against the former president, arguing the 14th Amendment bars him from holding federal office. The Minnesota Supreme Court ruled there’s no state statute prohibiting a political party from placing a candidate who is ineligible to hold office on a presidential primary ballot.

Progressives celebrate victories in Minneapolis and St. Paul in the City Council races. 11 incumbent council members are returning in Minneapolis, with two new faces joining the council this year. Meanwhile in St. Paul, an all-female city council appears to have been elected, which is the first time the City Council has been entirely made up of women.

The first Somali-American mayor in Minnesota history was elected in St. Louis Park. Nadia Mohamed was also the first Muslim, Somali-American and youngest person ever elected to the St. Louis Park City Council.

In Duluth, former State Senator and Representative Roger Reinert is now the city’s new mayor. He beat two-term incumbent Emily Larson by about 6,000 votes.

At Issue with Tom Hauser

Sales taxes are going up in a handful of cities across the state of Minnesota after getting support from voters. There are new sales taxes in Bloomington, Golden Valley, St. Paul and Beltrami County. Existing taxes were extended in Edina, Marshall and Rochester, but Mounds View voters rejected a sales tax hike.

One of the Minnesota Legislature’s biggest success stories didn’t cost the state any money — in fact, it’s probably saving money. The Minnesota Restorative Justice Act was signed into law in 2021, allowing some military veterans who have been charged with crimes to avoid prison time and have their records cleared.

Later in the show, Tom Hauser sits down with DNC Executive Ron Harris about his primary challenge of Dean Phillips in the 3rd Congressional District. Then, on At Issue, Brian McDaniel and Mike Erlandson discuss the impact of more employees working remotely, the recent sales tax increases in the metro and more.