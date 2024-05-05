At Issue: May 5 — Pro-Palestine protests at U of M, Updates in Ryan Londregan case

At Issue: May 5

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the updates in the Nicole Mitchell saga, pro-Palestine protests at the U of M, updates in the Ryan Londregan case and more.

DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell returned to the Senate floor a week after her arrest for burglary. Senate Republicans made multiple motions to force her to resign or at least not vote on the Senate floor, while DFL leaders removed her from committees and caucus meetings.

In an interview with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS, Nicole Mitchell’s stepmother stated that she and Nicole always had a strained relationship but says she has no idea what caused Nicole to show up in her house in the middle of the night last week after not talking to her for months.

The Northrop Mall is now clear on the University of Minnesota’s Twin Cities campus. Pro-Palestine protesters took down their encampment Thursday morning after coming to an agreement with the University.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office confirmed four former federal prosecutors will take over the prosecution of the Ryan Londregan case.

Then, on Political Analysis, Andy Brehm and Jason Isaacson discuss the continuing Nicole Mitchell saga.