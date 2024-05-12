At Issue: May 12 — Rideshare policy hearing, Senate gun bill

At Issue: May 12

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the rideshare policy hearing, the Nicole Mitchell ethics meeting, a gun bill passed in the Minnesota Senate and more.

After a four-hour meeting this week, an ethics committee could not agree on whether there was probable cause that DFL Sen. Nicole Mitchell violated the Senate’s ethical standards. During those proceedings, the Senate Ethics chair questioned Mitchell’s criminal complaint and news coverage of her case.

A new state-mandated rideshare driver wage has been proposed after lawmakers consulted with the Minneapolis City Council. Lawmakers heard from rideshare drivers at a hearing this week about issues surrounding the pay and viability of Uber and Lyft’s business model.

The Minnesota Senate joined the House in passing a bill increasing penalties for people who make “straw” purchases of guns. It had wide bipartisan support, but another measure attached to it that would outlaw a now-legal trigger mechanism was more controversial.

Later in the show, Minneapolis councilwoman Robin Wonsley and Sen. Jordan Rasmusson of Fergus Falls discuss the new rideshare bill introduced at the State Capitol this week.

Then, on Political Analysis, Ember Reichgott-Junge and Annette Meeks cover the Equal Rights Amendment debate and the Nicole Mitchell ethics hearing.