At Issue: March 5 — State budget surplus remains steady, lawmakers address LRT crime

Minnesota’s budget forecast has remained stable in the nearly three months since the last budget forecast.

Republicans, who don’t have a majority in the Minnesota House of Representatives or the Minnesota Senate, are now pitching a rebate plan that has similarities to the plan shared by Gov. Tim Walz.

The Republican tax plan includes $13 billion in tax cuts and rebates, $1,250 rebates for individuals and $2,500 for joint filers. The plan also calls for $1,800 child tax credits, lowering the first two income tax brackets and the elimination of the social security income tax.

Political analysts say the plan is unlikely to pass with DFL lawmakers in control of the state’s government.

The tax plan proposed by Walz also includes tax rebates and child tax credits, but only a reduction in social security income taxes. The governor’s plan includes an added sales tax in the metro as well as higher vehicle tab fees, park fees and fishing license fees.

Lawmakers also considered safety legislation to address rising crime on light rail routes. Find these stories and more on this week’s “At Issue.”