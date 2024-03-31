At Issue: March 31 — State of the State address, EMS funding

At Issue: March 31

Gov. Walz’s State of the State address, EMS funding in Minnesota and a one-on-one interview with Jen Schultz are featured in this week’s edition of At Issue.

Gov. Tim Walz headed to Owatonna High School this week to give his annual State of the State address. He outlined a range of accomplishments from last year, including paid family leave, boosting funding for education and approving child tax credits, among other things.

One issue where the governor and some state lawmakers of both parties are at odds is a short-term boost in funding for emergency medical services in greater Minnesota. They agree on the long-term need but some cities say their ambulance services won’t survive long-term without help now.

Cannabis is back in the spotlight at the State Capitol, with the Minnesota Legislature considering ways to refine the law by expanding some ways it can be grown and restricting some ways it can be used.

Minnesota Senate leaders approved a lawsuit settlement of $110,000 with a former employee who says she was fired because of her marital status. Carly Melin was the Senate DFL chief of staff who claims she was fired because of the views and actions of her husband, Joe Radinovich, who is an advisor to Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

Then in a one-on-one interview, Jen Schultz, the main Democratic challenger to Eighth District incumbent Pete Stauber, discusses her campaign for national office.

On Political Analysis, Brian Melendez and Andy Brehm talk about the reactions from both Republicans and Democrats to the governor’s State of the State address.