At Issue: March 3 — Super Tuesday preview, Mitch McConnell stepping down

A preview of Super Tuesday, Mitch McConnell stepping down as minority leader, the state budget and more are covered on this week’s edition of At Issue.

Presidential candidates are setting their sights on Minnesota for Super Tuesday. Former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley brought the race for the White House to our state ahead of the big vote on March 5.

A major change in Republican leadership will happen in the coming months in the U.S. Senate. Mitch McConnell has announced he will step down from his position as minority leader in November but plans to serve out the rest of his Senate term, which ends in January 2027.

Pro-Palestine protestors tried to send a message at the governor’s residence in St. Paul this week. State Patrol says 14 people were cited for jumping over the fence during their hours-long protest.

In the Minnesota legislative session, officials released a new budget forecast that shows a projected $3.7 billion surplus. Spending it now could mean a major deficit in the future, with leaders on both sides of the aisle weighing in on the key report.

St. Paul Public School teachers could soon go on strike. Contract negotiations are still underway between the union that represents them and the school district and without a deal, teachers would strike March 11.

There’s a new projected price tag for the Blue Line extension, which would take passengers from the Target Field station to Brooklyn Park. At $3.2 billion, it could become the most expensive public works project in state history.

On Political Analysis, Mike Erlandson and Annette Meeks discuss Super Tuesday, Mitch McConnell stepping down as minority leader and the state budget.