AT ISSUE: March 26, 2023 — Budget surplus spending plan debated, transgender refuge legislation comes closer to law and proposal on delivery tax heard

On this week’s edition of At Issue, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS dives into the legislative push to make Minnesota a refuge state for gender-affirming care, DFL leaders release their budget surplus spending plan and local businesses respond to a proposed delivery tax.

Guests for political analysis include Senate Assistant Minority Leader Sen. Zach Duckworth (R-Lakeville) and House Majority Leader Rep. Jamie Long (DFL-Minneapolis).

In another segment, former GOP House Speaker Kurt Zellers former DFL Party Chair Mike Erlanson debate the spending plan put forward by Minnesota Democrats.

