At Issue: March 24 — Straw purchase bill, Walz 1-on-1

On this week’s edition of At Issue, Tom Hauser covers a potential “straw purchase” bill, the possible creation of a state film office and a one-on-one interview with Gov. Tim Walz.

Republican lawmakers accuse Democrats of playing politics with a bill regarding the “straw purchase” of guns. They say Democrats ignored similar Republican bills last year but after three first responders were killed in Burnsville last month with guns bought by a “straw” purchaser, Democrats have now come forward with their own bills.

Republican lawmakers also announced several bills they consider “pro-police” this week. One would make it a felony for suspects who flee police and drive on the wrong side of the road and another would remove restrictions on police buying armored vehicles.

Last year, the Legislature approved tens of millions of dollars in tax credits for filmmakers to make movies in the state. With so much new tax incentive money available, some lawmakers think it’s time to create an official state office to oversee and promote film and TV production.

Later in the show, Gov. Tim Walz joins to discuss potentially reassigning the prosecution of state trooper Ryan Londregan and other big topics in the state right now.

Then on Political Analysis, Mike Erlandson and Annette Meeks talk about the “straw purchase” bill, funding for medical services and more.