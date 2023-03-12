At Issue: March 12, 2023 — GOP frustration spills over at hearings, social security income tax bills make progress, MPD chief addresses vehicle thefts

Two separate social security tax bills make their way through the legislature, but some lawmakers caution that a lack of revenue will hurt social programs such as early childhood education and care for the elderly.

Lawmakers are also making progress on a bonding bill, which passed the Minnesota House of Representatives this week. The bill in its current form would borrow more than $1.5 billion for dozens of infrastructure projects across the state. However, it still faces an uphill battle in the Minnesota Senate.

The Minneapolis police chief also spoke to lawmakers about the growing issue of vehicle thefts. A proposed bill would require vehicles produced in the last decade be equipped with anti-theft devices. This comes during a massive rise in thefts of Kia and Hyundai vehicles nationwide. In Minneapolis, more than 2,300 Kia vehicles were stolen in 2022, an almost tenfold increase from the year before.

A former DFL state senator and a GOP strategist spoke on the bipartisan effort to get rid of the social security tax during political analysis. The discussion also focused on compromise around public safety and Republican frustration as the DFL trifecta passes laws without their support.