At Issue: July 9 — 4th of July fireworks chaos; new gun laws going into effect soon

Minneapolis saw another chaotic 4th of July, with fireworks being shot off by many groups of people at Boom Island Park and Bde Mka Ska. Police Chief Brian O’Hara called these incidents “dangerous and unacceptable.” O’Hara also stated that more than a dozen people were arrested — most of them juveniles.

One of the new gun laws passed in the state legislature earlier this year aims to crack down on fully automatic gunfire from machine guns. This comes after a surge of automatic gunfire in the Twin Cities last summer. The new law will go into effect on August 1.

The city of Minneapolis is criticizing part of a two-year investigation of the MPD by the Department of Justice. Minneapolis has an agreement in principle with the DOJ that is expected to lead to a consent decree and federal oversight of the Minneapolis Police Department.

In addition, 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS’ Leah McLean breaks down Philando Castille Remembrance Days, the deployment of the Minnesota National Guard to Colombia, and the changes coming to electronic pull tabs.

Later in the show, former DFL party chair Brian Melendez and Republican strategist Andy Brehm sit down with McLean to analyze the current events taking place in the Twin Cities.