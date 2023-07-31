At Issue: July 30 — Last preparations for dawn of recreational cannabis in Minnesota

At Issue: July 30, 2023

Recreational cannabis will become legal in Minnesota on Tuesday, and preparations are well underway.

State law enforcement says they will be on alert for high drivers and have specially trained officers to respond to suspected impaired driving stops.

Meanwhile, local governments across the state are considering rules to restrict where cannabis can be used.

Later, Rep. Zack Stephenson, the House author of Minnesota’s recreational cannabis bill, joins “At Issue” in the studio to answer our most pressing questions before the law takes effect.