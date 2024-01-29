At Issue: Jan. 28 — New Hampshire primary results, Blatnik Bridge funding

At Issue - Jan. 28

This week’s edition of At Issue features coverage of the New Hampshire primaries, funding for the Blatnik Bridge and charges filed in the Ricky Cobb II case.

President Joe Biden and his democratic allies in Minnesota and Wisconsin celebrated a billion dollars coming to this region for one project. The federal government will fund $1 billion of the Blatnik Bridge Project, with both Minnesota and Wisconsin pitching in $400 million each.

A DFL challenger has launched her second campaign against Congressman Pete Stauber. Jen Schultz ran against Stauber in the 2022 election, currently teaches at the University of Minnesota-Duluth and previously served in the Minnesota State Legislature.

A second victory for former President Donald Trump and a first victory for President Joe Biden in New Hampshire this week. In the Republican race, Trump defeated Nikki Haley while Joe Biden defeated challengers Dean Phillips and Marianne Williamson.

Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty announced charges against a Minnesota state trooper accused of shooting a motorist during a traffic stop last July. Charges of second-degree murder, second-degree manslaughter and first-degree assault were filed this week against Trooper Ryan Londregan.

Later in the show, Second District Congresswoman Angie Craig discusses the U.S. Postal Service’s issues regarding mail delivery, federal taxation on social security and airlines dumping materials out of planes across the metro.

Then on Political Analysis, Brian McDaniel and Jason Isaacson talk about where the Republican and Democrat nominees for president stand after the New Hampshire primaries.