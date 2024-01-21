At Issue: Jan. 21 — Iowa caucus results, Minnesota Supreme Court justices

At Issue - Jan. 21

This week’s edition of At Issue features the results of the Iowa caucuses, an update on Dean Phillips’ presidential race and history in the Minnesota Supreme Court.

After the first test, the Republican nomination for president appears to be Donald Trump’s to lose after the Iowa caucuses last week. The former president holds a commanding lead over his closest competition, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley, with fourth-place finisher Vivek Ramaswamy announcing his bid is over and endorsed Trump. (Editor’s Note: This week’s edition of At Issue was taped before Ron DeSantis ended his presidential bid)

The super PAC backing Rep. Dean Phillips has received a large donation towards his campaign for presidency from hedge fund investor Bill Ackman. Phillips is now being accused of tweaking his campaign website to better align with Ackman’s political beliefs, namely taking out the phrase “Diversity, equity and inclusion” from his platform section.

As State Senator Kelly Morrison seeks Minnesota’s 3rd District House seat that will be left open by Dean Phillips’ departure, she says she’s received some key campaign endorsements.

For the first time in nearly 70 years, all Minnesota Supreme Court justices will be appointees of governors from one political party. In Minnesota, the DFL already controls the Executive branch, the House and the Senate.

Sports betting is now legal in 38 states — and Minnesota still isn’t one of them. A sports betting bill will likely need broad bipartisan support to pass, as most of the bills passed in last year’s Legislative session were passed with little, if any, Republican support.

Cannabis is legal in Minnesota but the state rules for how growing and sales will be regulated is still being written. The Office of Cannabis Management timeline calls for licenses to be awarded early next year.

Then on political analysis, Brian McClung and Ember Reichgott-Junge discuss the results of the Iowa caucus, the upcoming New Hampshire primary and the Democratic presidential race.