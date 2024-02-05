At Issue: Feb. 4 — Kari Dziedzic stepping down as Senate majority leader, KSTP/SurveyUSA results

At Issue - Feb. 4

This week of At Issue features Kari Dziedzic stepping down as majority leader, a new challenger to Amy Klobuchar, the KSTP/SurveyUSA results and much more.

State Senate Majority Leader Kari Dziedzic is stepping down as majority leader. An ovarian cancer diagnosis slowed her down during last year’s Legislative session and within the past week, she has learned the cancer has come out of remission. Dziedzic will step down after the caucus selects a new leader, but does not intend to step down from her Senate position.

A Republican challenger will take on three-term Democratic U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar. Political newcomer Joe Fraser is a Navy veteran, banker, father and now, a U.S. Senate candidate.

Fraser also joined Tom Hauser in the studio to discuss why he’s running for political office, where he stands on hot-button issues and how he feels about his chances against Klobuchar.

The results are in for the KSTP/SurveyUSA Senate and Minnesota presidential primary contest races, with a hypothetical matchup between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump at the forefront.

Congressman Pete Stauber is running for reelection. The Republican first won Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District seat in 2018 and was reelected in 2020 and 2022.

Later, Third District candidate Senator Kelly Morrison joins the show to talk about Dziedzic stepping down as majority leader, the biggest issues amongst voters and her campaign now that Dean Phillips is running for president.

Then on Political Analysis, Brian McClung and Ember Reichgott-Junge discuss the KSTP/SurveyUSA results, which include sports betting, social security income tax, the new state flag and more.