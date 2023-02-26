It’s been another busy week at the Minnesota State Capitol, as a variety of bills passed in the Minnesota House and Senate.

“Driver’s licenses for all” cleared the Minnesota House and Senate, which would allow licenses to be issued to undocumented immigrants.

Another bill, called “Restore the vote” would restore the right to vote for felons as soon as they are released from prison, instead of after completing probation as the current law states. Republicans tried unsuccessfully to amend the bill to exclude those who have been convicted of murder or manslaughter.

A bill banning conversion therapy passed with a Republican amendment to exempt “counseling by clergy” from the ban.

Republicans expressed their frustration at the fast rate of legislation being passed by the DFL trifecta.

The House also passed bills that have been sought for several years, including a bill that would crack down on catalytic converter thefts. It now awaits a vote in the Minnesota Senate.

A bill to create an office for missing and murdered Black women and girls was also passed the House with bipartisan support, and is also waiting for a vote in the Senate.

Lawmakers are also making a unified push to legalize sports betting with a bill that would give exclusive rights to Minnesota Tribal Groups.

U of M officials also sat down with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser to discuss the proposal made to reacquire on-campus health care facilities.

