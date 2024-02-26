At Issue: Feb. 25 — Burnsville first responders, Gun control legislation

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the aftermath of the Burnsville shooting that killed three first responders, gun control legislation and much more.

After two police officers and a firefighter/paramedic were shot to death in the line of duty last Sunday, gun legislation is again under consideration at the State Capital. Some lawmakers have proposed ways to crack down on the stolen gun market.

There’s been an outpouring of support for the fallen first responders and their families in Burnsville. One way to help families of police officers, firefighters, paramedics and corrections officers killed or disabled in the line of duty is to buy a speciality Minnesota license plate.

The University of Minnesota unveiled its legislative request for capital improvements this week. They’re requesting $500 million for over 150 capital projects, $45 million for student costs and $80 million for the U of M health care system.

A House public safety committee voted to advance a measure concerning school resource officers this week. They agreed to change the bill to allow SROs to use prone restraints on children in schools, but would also require new training for those officers.

EMS leaders around the state are asking for what they call an “emergency infusion” of $120 million to provide greater access to emergency medical services in Minnesota.

Later in the show, Tom Hauser interviews former state legislator, district court judge and Hennepin County Commissioner Tad Jude about declaring his candidacy for Third District of the U.S. House.

Then on Political Analysis, Andy Brehm and Jeff Hayden discuss the Third District race, Dean Phillips’ presidential run and gun control legislation.