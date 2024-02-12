At Issue: Feb. 11 — Legislative session preview, fundraising update

At Issue: Feb. 11, 2024

The Minnesota DFL seized advantage of its “trifecta” last year with control of the House, Senate and Governor’s Office. How the party builds on that momentum will begin to play out on Monday when the 2024 legislative session gets underway.

Immigration is one of the most polarizing issues in Washington, D.C., right now, and it’s likely to be among the most controversial issues at the Capitol in St. Paul.

Some DFL lawmakers propose making Minnesota a sanctuary state for undocumented immigrants, meaning the state will not assist in enforcing federal immigration laws. Republicans opposing the bill expressed concern over the economic burden that could come with an influx of immigrants.

Legislators will also get to work to clarify a law passed last session that prohibits school resource officers from using certain types of restraints on students. Several law enforcement agencies ended up pulling their officers out of schools because they argued the law was too vague.

We also look ahead to the November general election and the political races to come.

Minnesota Democrats already have a big head start on fundraising, but Republicans are banking on enthusiasm and low approval ratings for President Joe Biden to make up for a cash disadvantage.