At Issue: Dec. 31 — Looking back at our favorite stories of 2023

For 2023’s final episode of “At Issue with Tom Hauser,” we take a look at some of our favorite stories we brought you this year — from a 25-year retrospective of Jesse Ventura’s improbable election to a breakdown of how Minnesota is trying to build a high-speed rail line between the Twin Cities and Duluth.

“At Issue” will continue its mission to deliver all the important political news in 2024, and we will be with you from the Jan. 15 Iowa caucuses all the way through the general election in November.