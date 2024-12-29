At Issue: Dec. 29 — A year in review, looking ahead to 2025

At Issue: Dec. 29

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser reflects on 2024 and looks ahead to 2025.

Legislators will need to pass a 2025 budget. The House was previously tied 67-67 but Republicans may briefly hold the majority after DFL Rep.-elect Curtis Johnson resigned his seat due to a residency dispute. A special election is scheduled for Jan. 28. It’s unclear how this development will impact the 2025 budget.

Hauser reflects on Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s run for vice president.

Several new laws go into effect Jan. 1, including up-front ticket pricing, changes to job posting requirements, health insurers being required to cover abortion-related care, and more.