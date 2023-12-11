At Issue: Dec. 10 — Minnesota state budget, Rideshare Committee updates

Tom Hauser goes over the details of the state budget, continued renovation of the Minnesota State Office Building and updates on the Minnesota Rideshare Committee on this week’s edition of At Issue.

There is a mixed forecast for the Minnesota state budget. The state of Minnesota has a $2.4 billion surplus for the next two years but the same budget forecast shows a potential $2.3 billion deficit the following two years. Budget officials from Gov. Walz’s administration refer to it as a structural imbalance.

Workers have begun preparing the construction site for the controversial expansion and renovation of the Minnesota State Office Building. Barriers were placed around the building and workers removed light poles and began marking the area where the building will be expanded.

The Minnesota Rideshare Committee created by Gov. Walz is coming closer to issuing its recommended guidelines and policies that would satisfy rideshare companies, drivers and riders. The committee was created after Walz vetoed a bill that would’ve increased pay and benefits for rideshare drivers after Uber publicly threatened to halt service in the state last May.

Minnesota state lawmaker Kelly Morrison officially launched her campaign for the 3rd Congressional District. She announced her candidacy at Unmapped Brewing in Minnetonka and was endorsed by former Gov. Mark Dayton who spoke at the event.

DFL’er Bianca Virnig won a special House election in District 52B after defeating Libertarian and Republican candidates in a race to replace Ruth Richardson who resigned after taking a job at Planned Parenthood.

On political analysis, Jeff Hayden and Brian McClung discuss the federal tax on the one-time rebate checks, the budget forecast for Minnesota, the new community service officers on Metro Transit and more.