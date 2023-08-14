At Issue: Aug. 13, 2023 — Nursing home funding, Rep. Dean Phillip’s potential presidential campaign

One of the last agreements to come together during the legislative session in May was a funding package for nursing homes. After some acrimonious negotiations, a last-minute agreement for nearly $300 million in new funding passed the legislature. That money began flowing to nursing homes this week.

Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is working to determine who he wants to replace outgoing Community Safety Commissioner Cedric Alexander. The mayor told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS they are rethinking what the position will look like and how the office will operate in the future. Alexander’s last day on the job is Sep. 1.

Anton “Tony” Lazzaro, the former Minnesota Republican party political donor and strategist, was sentenced to 21 years on sex trafficking charges in federal court this week.

5 EYEWITNESS NEWS Tom Hauser sat down with Minnesota’s 3rd District Congressman Dean Phillips about his potential presidential campaign. Phillips discussed the PACT ACT, the investigation into Hunter Biden and providing a variety of candidates for Democratic voters.

Later in the show, political analysts discuss the special counsel in the Hunter Biden investigation, the Southwest LRT and the upcoming presidential election.