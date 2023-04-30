At Issue: April 30 — Recreational cannabis passes in both chambers, KSTP celebrates 75 years

Bills to legalize recreational cannabis passed in both chambers of the Minnesota Legislature this week. The legislation now heads to a conference committee to hash out the differences between the House and Senate versions.

The House also passed a public safety finance bill that supporters say will reduce violence, in part by implementing stricter gun control laws. But Republicans say the focus should be on prosecuting criminals and that the record-keeping will be a burden on gun owners.

Plus, KSTP-TV marked its 75th year on the air this week. To celebrate, Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser delved into the station’s broadcasting history.