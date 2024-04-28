At Issue: April 28 — Nicole Mitchell charges, Minnesota Supreme Court justices

At Issue: April 28

This week on At Issue, Tom Hauser covers the charges against state Senator Nicole Mitchell, the new appointees to the Minnesota Supreme Court and more.

An ethics complaint against DFL state Senator Nicole Mitchell will be heard by a Senate subcommittee in early May after she was arrested and charged with first-degree burglary. Within 24 hours of Mitchell being charged, Senate Republicans filed an ethics complaint.

For the first time in three decades, the majority of the Minnesota Supreme Court will be female as Gov. Tim Walz made two court appointments this week and all seven justices will have been appointed by governors of one party.

Later in the show, DFL party chair Ken Martin and GOP party chair David Hahn discuss the charges against Nicole Mitchell, the presidential landscape in Minnesota and the Minnesota House races.

Then, on Political Analysis, Jeff Hayden and Brian McDaniel also break down key details in the Nicole Mitchell situation.