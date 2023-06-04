At Issue: June 4 — Walz signs cannabis bill into law; Rep. Omar discusses debt ceiling vote

Gov. Tim Walz signed a bill to legalize recreational cannabis this week, fulfilling a goal 25 years in the making for former Gov. Jesse Ventura, who was on hand at Tuesday’s ceremony.

Legal cannabis was considered extreme when Ventura ran for office in 1998, but later this summer, it will become the law of the land in Minnesota.

“Jimi Hendrix is looking down on Minnesota, smiling today,” Ventura said at the ceremony.

Walz and state leaders also celebrated laws shaping Minnesota’s climate action plan and a $2.6 billion infrastructure package, the largest such bill in state history.

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar joined “At Issue” in the studio to explain why her vote to raise the debt ceiling came after some frustration during the negotiations process.

At Issue with Tom Hauser

Plus, our political analysts weigh in on new increases in fees for driver’s licenses and vehicle tabs.