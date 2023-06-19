At Issue: June 18 — Results of DOJ probe into MPD, Trump arraigned in Miami

At Issue: June 18, 2023

The U.S. Department of Justice announced on Friday the results of its two-year investigation into the Minneapolis Police Department. The sweeping probe began after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin murdered George Floyd.

U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland said the investigation revealed a pattern of excessive use of force, often when no force is necessary. The DOJ also found MPD discriminates against Black and Indigenous people when searching, stopping and using force — six times more often than white people.

Earlier in the week, former President Donald Trump was arraigned in Miami federal court on charges of illegally keeping sensitive classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in West Palm Beach, Florida. He allegedly kept secrets about U.S. nuclear programs, potential vulnerabilities of the U.S. and its allies, and plans for possible retaliation in response to a foreign attack.

Trump responded at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, calling the probe a partisan attack and maintaining his innocence. Trump’s attorney entered a not guilty plea on his behalf on all 37 counts.

Plus, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled in favor of a 94-year-old woman whose Minneapolis condo was seized by Hennepin County after she fell behind on property taxes. The county sold Geraldine Tyler’s home and kept the profit. Minnesota lawmakers are now considering passing a law to ensure cases like Tyler’s don’t happen in the future.