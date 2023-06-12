At Issue: June 11 — Speed camera study, lawmaker pay raise approved; Jensen sues over investigations

Minnesota could join 18 other states and the District of Columbia in allowing speed cameras to issue tickets. Lawmakers approved a study on the devices during this year’s regular legislative session.

And after the session was over, the Minnesota House OKed higher per diem payments going forward and retroactive to last session. It brings state representatives’ daily pay from $66 to $86, matching what members of the Senate already receive.

Meanwhile, former Republican gubernatorial candidate Dr. Scott Jensen filed one lawsuit in federal court against the Minnesota Board of Medical Practice and another suit in state district court against Attorney General Keith Ellison. Jensen claims the defendants engaged in “politically motivated” investigations against him before and after his run for governor.

Later, our political analysts discuss the upcoming pay raise for state lawmakers and the federal indictment of former President Donald Trump.