At Issue: July 23 — Walz embarks on jobs tour, Minnesota party chairs talk 2024 elections

At Issue: July 23, 2023

Minneapolis’ first-ever commissioner of public safety, Dr. Cedric Alexander, announced this week he is stepping down after one year on the job. His departure sets off a search for a new person to oversee the city’s police, fire and 911 services.

Gov. Tim Walz put a focus on jobs this week, meeting with employers who are struggling to fill high-demand positions and highlighting efforts to recruit and train the future of the workforce.

He stopped at a manufacturing plant in Plymouth and a school in Savage before shadowing police officers in Duluth.

And it’s never too early to think about the next election. The chairs of the Minnesota DFL and GOP parties joined “At Issue” to discuss what the 2024 races could look like for the White House and the statehouse.