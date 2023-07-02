At Issue: July 2 — SWLRT audit reveals Met Council shortcomings

A new report from the Office of the Legislative Auditor revealed the Metropolitan Council did not do enough to enforce key contracts or limit the risk for future cost overruns on the Southwest Light Rail project, which is now a decade behind schedule and about $1 billion over budget.

Metropolitan Council Chair Charlie Zelle made a frank admission to lawmakers at the Capitol that the transit extension was underfunded from the jump.

“This actual project is costing more because it was always going to cost more,” he said.

Legislative Auditor Judy Randall joined “At Issue” in the studio for a deeper dive into the report.

Later in the show, political analysts Mike Erlandson and Annette Meeks sit down to weigh in on some major U.S. Supreme Court decisions this week, including rulings that struck down affirmative action for college admissions and nullified President Joe Biden’s move to forgive billions in student loans.