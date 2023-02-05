At Issue: Feb. 5 — Minnesota Democrats still moving quickly 1 month into legislative session

A month into their 2023 legislative session, Minnesota’s Democratic lawmakers continue to push bills that have been stalled for years in the state House and Senate.

Not only have gun regulations, recreational marijuana and carbon emissions been up for debate, Gov. Tim Walz just signed the historic Protect Reproductive Options (PRO) Act to codify abortion access at any point in a person’s pregnancy.

Track the movement of important legislation with KSTP’s new Minnesota Legislative Tracker.

KSTP Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser covers these topics and more in this week’s “At Issue.”