At Issue: Feb. 19 — House passes paid sick leave requirement, Minn. lawmakers continue fast pace

Lawmakers’ fast pace continues at the Minnesota State Capitol.

The House passed a bill that would require nearly all Minnesota employers to provide their workers with paid sick leave. Also, a recreational marijuana bill made its way through a ninth committee, and people in favor of tighter gun regulation rallied for a series of bills at the Capitol rotunda.

Chief Political Reporter Tom Hauser talked legislation, politicians in the news and more in this week’s “At Issue.”

Click here to check out KSTP’s new legislative tracker.